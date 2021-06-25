Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,097 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

BHVN opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

