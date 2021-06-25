Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,779,863 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,779,863 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Green Plains worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Green Plains by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,250. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

