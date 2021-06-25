Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,735 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercury General by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Mercury General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercury General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

