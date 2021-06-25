Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,534 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of MEDNAX worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

