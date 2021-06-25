Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,675,609 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,675,609 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 483,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

