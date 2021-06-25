Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 409,682 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of AdvanSix worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.90 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $838.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

