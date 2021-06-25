Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,148 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.15. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and sold 137,725 shares valued at $1,393,381. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

