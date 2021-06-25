Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,608 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,128,000 after buying an additional 1,114,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.92 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. Analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

