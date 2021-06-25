Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,574 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of -1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $520,015.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,097.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $700,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,238 shares of company stock worth $3,683,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

