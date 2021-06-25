Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Nabors Industries worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $117.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

