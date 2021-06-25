Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,752,077 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,134 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 293,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Weibo by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140,987 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Weibo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 619,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,322,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WB opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WB. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

