Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Black Hills worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after buying an additional 460,433 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 99,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Black Hills by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.02. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

