Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.51

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.51 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.38 ($0.21). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 16.62 ($0.22), with a volume of 135,421 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £187.46 million and a PE ratio of -18.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.51.

About Ryanair (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

