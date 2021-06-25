Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 887,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.09% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $78,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after buying an additional 1,292,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 990,436 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,856,000 after buying an additional 983,836 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

