SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Down 24.1% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $121,072.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00010081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00164068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00098331 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,986.18 or 0.99934033 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 625,750 coins and its circulating supply is 598,608 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

