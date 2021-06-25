SafeCoin Price Up 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $176.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,127.35 or 0.99790476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00028605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00336628 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00384000 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00710378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056687 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003709 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

