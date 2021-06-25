SafeInsure (SINS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $443.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $215,112.50 and approximately $443.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00026046 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005005 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002162 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,018,433 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

