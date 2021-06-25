SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Reaches $199,005.73

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $199,005.73 and approximately $157.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004998 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,014,694 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

