SafeMoon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Billion (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $11.64 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00046056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00102705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00163970 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,077.45 or 1.00285237 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.