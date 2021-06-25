SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $11.55 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00097599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00160756 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.98 or 1.00360740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

