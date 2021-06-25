Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.