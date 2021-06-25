Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.90 ($34.00).

SZG opened at €25.02 ($29.44) on Friday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 1-year high of €29.46 ($34.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

