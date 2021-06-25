Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 7,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 537,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

SANA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,980,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,557,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,284,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

