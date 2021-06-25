Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Shares Down 0.3%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165.25 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.18). 51,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 232,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £118.19 million and a P/E ratio of 30.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

In other Sanderson Design Group news, insider Lisa Montague acquired 11,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £19,937.28 ($26,048.18).

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

