Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 811.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,833 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.42% of Sanmina worth $38,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

