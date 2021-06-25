Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

SRPT stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

