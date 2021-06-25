Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $1,776.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00101976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00163522 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,951.86 or 1.00399755 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

