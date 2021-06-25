Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 220,394 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 83.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,795,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Schrödinger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after buying an additional 87,853 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after buying an additional 449,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,214,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

