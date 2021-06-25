Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,095 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.46% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.64. 2,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

