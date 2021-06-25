Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Reduced by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 7,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,845. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79.

