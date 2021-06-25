Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Trimmed by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,505 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $104,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,664. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.70.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

