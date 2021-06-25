Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.42. 41,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

