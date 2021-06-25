Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,304,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,861 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 18.9% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $317,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.55. 8,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,678. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $103.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

