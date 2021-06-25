Scott Gerald Stauth Sells 13,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.26, for a total value of C$610,964.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,227,575.11.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.34. 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,405. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$53.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

