ScPrime (SCP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.60 million and $455.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00046150 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00054062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,661,992 coins and its circulating supply is 35,978,381 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

