Scry.info Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $69,146.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00593768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.