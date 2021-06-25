SEA (NYSE:SE) Coverage Initiated at New Street Research

New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. New Street Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE opened at $289.42 on Friday. SEA has a 1-year low of $101.20 and a 1-year high of $297.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,597,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in SEA by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,898 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.