Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,085.46

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4,085.46 and last traded at $4,085.46, with a volume of 45 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,824.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,265.69.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

