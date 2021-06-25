SeaChange International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 7,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average volume of 1,384 call options.

SEAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,117. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 46.41% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis assumed coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

