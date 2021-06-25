Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 117,328 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises 1.5% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Seagate Technology worth $68,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. 46,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,407. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

