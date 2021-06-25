Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SJW Group in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.76.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SJW opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $71.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 720,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in SJW Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

