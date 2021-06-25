Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $68.52 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00383733 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016439 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00946395 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 186,783,819 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.