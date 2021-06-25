SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 4.2%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 1,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 278,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Several research analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 287,828 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 205,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

