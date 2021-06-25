Seele-N Price Hits $0.0050 (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00054458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00604386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038948 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.