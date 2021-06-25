SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,115.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,115 ($14.57) and last traded at GBX 1,107.50 ($14.47), with a volume of 56128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,112 ($14.53).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGRO. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,022.67 ($13.36).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,035.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Andy Gulliford bought 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

