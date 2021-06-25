Sei Investments Co. Has $2.55 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Kirby worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 21.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

