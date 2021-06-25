SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $459.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce sales of $459.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.67 million and the lowest is $456.20 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $400.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

