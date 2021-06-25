SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,300. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $466,544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

