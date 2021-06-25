Selfkey (KEY) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.78 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $34.27 million and $2.78 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00053672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00580760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00038826 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

