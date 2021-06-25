Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.73. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 28,771 shares traded.

SENS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $187,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,099,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,020,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,788,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,391. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Senseonics by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,231,301 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

